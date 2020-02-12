The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
(508) 676-1933
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:00 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Dominics Church
1277 G.A.R. Highway
Swansea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Abreu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary R. Abreu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary R. Abreu Obituary
Mary R. (McCann) Abreu, age 53, of Swansea passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel Abreu. Born in Fall River, she was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Ann (Boyer) McCann. In addition to her parents, she was the sister of the late Judith Heron of Swansea and of the late Shaun McCann of FL. Mary was a graduate of Joseph Case High School and made Swansea her residence. Mary always loved to nurture others. It was imbedded in her from a young age. She started her career as a nanny for close family friends and further worked in retail for many years managing for Bath + Body Works. She found most fulfillment and joy in helping others bringing her back to recent work as a home care aid and companion to a close family friend. In her free time, Mary enjoyed spending time surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by two nieces, Alyson Johnson and her husband Dino, great niece Pia, and great nephew Jack of NY, Abigail Hogan her husband Ambrose, and great niece Nora of Swansea. In addition to her nieces she is survived by Uncles Timothy McCann of MA, James Boyer and his wife Jeanette of FL, Edward Boyer and his wife Diane of AR, Aunt Susan McCann of FL, many cousins and dear friends. Her Funeral will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation will be held prior to her Mass from 8:00 to 9:00AM in the Funeral Home. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Download Now