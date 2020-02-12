|
Mary R. (McCann) Abreu, age 53, of Swansea passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel Abreu. Born in Fall River, she was the beloved daughter of the late Michael and Ann (Boyer) McCann. In addition to her parents, she was the sister of the late Judith Heron of Swansea and of the late Shaun McCann of FL. Mary was a graduate of Joseph Case High School and made Swansea her residence. Mary always loved to nurture others. It was imbedded in her from a young age. She started her career as a nanny for close family friends and further worked in retail for many years managing for Bath + Body Works. She found most fulfillment and joy in helping others bringing her back to recent work as a home care aid and companion to a close family friend. In her free time, Mary enjoyed spending time surrounded by family and friends. She is survived by two nieces, Alyson Johnson and her husband Dino, great niece Pia, and great nephew Jack of NY, Abigail Hogan her husband Ambrose, and great niece Nora of Swansea. In addition to her nieces she is survived by Uncles Timothy McCann of MA, James Boyer and his wife Jeanette of FL, Edward Boyer and his wife Diane of AR, Aunt Susan McCann of FL, many cousins and dear friends. Her Funeral will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 9:30AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea. Relatives and friends invited. Visitation will be held prior to her Mass from 8:00 to 9:00AM in the Funeral Home. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 12, 2020