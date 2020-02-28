Home

Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Westport, MA
Mary R. Audette Obituary
Mary R. (Mulgrew) Audette, 90, of Tiverton, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Albert A. Audette. Born in Fall River, she was daughter of the late Thomas and Irene (Paul) Mulgrew. She was a Communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport and was a member of the St. Elizabeth Bowling League in Fall River. Mrs. Audette enjoyed traveling and playing bingo, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Including her husband, she is survived by a son: Roy H. Audette of Sewell, NJ; 3 daughters: Sheila I. Audette of Westport, Diane Y. Pacheco and her husband James of Westport and Michele M. Hurd and her husband James of Westport; a brother: Thomas Mulgrew, Jr. of Westport; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late John Mulgrew and Russell Mulgrew. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours Monday 5 - 8 P.M. Interment at Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Flowers are acceptable or memorial donations may be made to: , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -