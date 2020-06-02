Mary R. (Ferreira) Tarabolski, 95 of Somerset, formerly of Sprague Street in Fall River, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Somerset Ridge Ctr, due to complications of COVID -19. She was the wife of the late Chester Tarabolski. Mary was born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Antonio and Constance (Lopes-Carvalho) Ferreira. At age 3 she traveled to Serra Da Estrela, Figueroa Da Serra, Portugal, with her mother and family, where she lived until 1938. She returned to Fall River where she remained until 2016. She was a graduate of Thibodeau Business School. Mrs. Tarabolski assisted with the WWII effort as a welder, at the Walsh-Kaiser Shipyard in Providence, RI. Mary was an accomplished seamstress in the garment industry. She also became a Certified Nurses Assistant who passionately cared for stay at home patients. Mrs. Tarabolski was a longtime communicant of Saint Stanislaus Church in Fall River, where she was active at one time as a volunteer, member of the Womens Guild and St. Stans Seniors. Mrs. Tarabolski was a fantastic cook and loved to tend to her gardens. Mary cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to Marivyl Laxer, MD and Erin Lavoie, NP. Her family would like to thank the staff at Somerset Ridge on the Pottersville and Brayton COVID Unit for the care and compassion they provided to Mary and her family during this difficult and unique time. She leaves her daughters: Janice Romagnolo and her husband Raymond; Rebecca Ivanson and her husband Gary; predeceased by her eldest daughter Mary Ann Ainley and leaves her daughters husband Joseph Ainley; her beloved grandchildren: Neal, wife Sarah, Brent, Benjamin, wife Brittney and Whitney and five great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Patricia Bianchi and her half sister Dolores Joyce. Due to the current pandemic a Private Mass of Christian burial will be held in Saint Bernards Church in Assonet, with burial to follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery for immediate family only. Please visit her memorial page to sign the guest book or light a memorial candle at www.hathawayfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Catholic Social Services, in support of the Solanus Casey Food Pantry & the Sister Rose Network 1600 Bay Street Fall River, MA 02724. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 2, 2020.