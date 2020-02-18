|
Mary Teresa Harrington McCann Horne, 94, died peacefully at home on February 15, 2020. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, the daughter of Frank and Frances Harrington, she was a long time resident in and near the city she loved. She attended Dominican Academy and F. G. Allens Business School. Mary loved to tell of her adventures working during WWII as secretary to Captain Bjorhus, of the Torpedo Station at Newport Navy base. Every morning, she and her colleagues would brave the seas to get to their jobs on Gould Island. After the war ended, she worked at Fall River Electric Light Company where she met her husband, Edward J. McCann. Mary and Edward McCann were married for 37 years until his death in 1989.Together they had five children. Mary was predeceased by her son, Edward J. McCann, Jr., her grandson, Joseph Sylvia, and her son-in-law, William M. Sylvia. She is survived by her daughters, Kathleen Sylvia, Mary Frances McCormick (Daniel McCormick), Martha McCann Rose (Thomas Rose), and Ellen Doyle (Brian Doyle). She is also survived by her brother, Francis Harrington, twelve grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren, and a beloved friend, Nina Amaral. Mary and her family lived in Somerset for many years. While a resident of Somerset, she was a reader and CCD teacher at St. Thomas More Church. She also began a long career working as a service coordinator with Hathaway Family Funeral Homes where her presence was often requested by families suffering loss. During her later years, Mary once again lived in Fall River at Rope Walk. She became a member of Holy Name Parish where she was a eucharistic minister. In 1995, she married James Horne; they were happily married for twenty years until his death in 2015. During her life, Mary traveled extensively. She was an avid reader, a joyful mother, a loving grandmother, and a beloved friend. Her funeral will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10AM from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in Holy Name Church, Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Thursday 4-8 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 18, 2020