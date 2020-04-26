|
Mary V. Jewell, 92, beloved wife of Edward F. Jewell, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Born in Agua Retorta, St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Manuel and Adeline Vieira. A devout Catholic and long-time parishioner of St. Thomas Moore Church where she was also a member of the Womans Guild, Mary faithfully prayed the rosary everyday. Besides her husband of thirty-eight years, she leaves: her loving daughter, Theresa Enos and her long-time companion, Robert; a grandson, Randall M. Enos; a sister, Juliette Dunn (Thomas); brothers, Louis Vieira (Jacqueline), Joseph Vieira (Claudia), and John Vieira; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. She was also the sister of the late Manuel Vieira (Ernestine). Mary was very caring, kind, and thoughtful. A loving wife, mother, Vavo, sister, and friend who would help anyone in need. Due to COVID-19, services were privately held by the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in- person expressions of kindness and support. But, because of this pandemic, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 26, 2020