Mary V. (Griffin) McLeod, age 98, of Meadowbrook Avenue in Swansea, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was the wife of the late Malcom F. McLeod. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Mullaly) Griffin. Mary was a graduate of Case High School and went on to attend Thibodeaux Business School. She was the owner/ operator of McLeods Service Station for 50 years before her retirement in 1972. Mary was the oldest living parishioner at St. Dominics Church, Swansea. She is survived by her three children, Francis M. McLeod of Swansea; James McLeod and his wife Pamela of Swansea; and Mary McLeod of St. Johnsbury, VT. One brother, Philip Griffin of Swansea; four granddaughters, Jennifer McLeod, Sheila McLeod, Laura McLeod Questel and Emilie Knisley; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her brothers, James, Francis and Bernard Griffin. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:30 AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Case High School Scholarship Fund, Treasurer, Case High Scholarship Trust, Inc. P.O. Box 33, Swansea, MA 02777, or a . For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 26, 2019