Mary Virginia "Ginnie" (Mansfield) Meyer, 95, passed away on November 27th in Naples, FL. Born in Fall River, she was the wife of the late Norman J. Meyer and daughter of the late Maurice and Mary Louise (Sullivan) Mansfield. Ginnie was a graduate of Sacred Hearts Academy and attended Seton Hill College. Following a 42 year career at the New England Telephone Company, she enjoyed a long and active retirement boating, traveling and spending time with family and friends in New England and Florida. For many years, she was a member of Narragansett Cruiser Association, North Atlantic Cruiser Association and Newport Yacht Club. Ginnie will be sadly missed by her five daughters and sons-in-law; Patricia and David Adams, Carolyn and Timothy Jarvis, Elizabeth and George Shaker, Tracy and Paul Forde, and Maurisa and Peter Carroll. She was the mother of the late Christopher Meyer. She also leaves 9 grandchildren; Amy, Megan, Stacey, Ellen, Christopher, Cara, Anna, Hayley and Collin and 6 great-grandchildren; Clementine, Cordelia, Zoe, Adelaide, Violet and Ruby. She was the sister of the late Joseph F. Mansfield. Private arrangements are entrusted to Hathaway Home for Funerals. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . To light a memorial candle, or sign the family register, visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 22, 2019