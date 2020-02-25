The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Country Club of New Bedford,
585 Slocum Rd
North Dartmouth, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryann Palestine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryann Palestine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maryann Palestine Obituary
Maryann (Ponte) Palestine, age 70, of Fall River, MA and Boca Raton, FL, passed away February 20, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Fall River. Born in New Bedford, MA, a daughter of the late John and Tina (Rodrigues) Ponte, she graduated from New Bedford High School, Westfield State College, and received a Masters Degree in education from Antioch College. She was an educator in the New Bedford Public Schools for 34 years until her retirement. She is survived by her husband Samuel G. Palestine, daughter Sarah Palestine, sister Louise Ponte, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jane and Fred Jamieson. A celebration of Maryanns life will be held on March 15 at 1:00 pm at the Country Club of New Bedford, 585 Slocum Rd, North Dartmouth, MA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to her daughter Sarahs Pan-Mass Challenge ride to benefit Dana- Farber Cancer Institute. Please send checks to 77 4th Avenue, Needham, MA 02494, for the account of Sarah Palestine, SP0296 or visit: https:// profile.pmc.org/SP0296 Or to the Mass Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA). Please send checks to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130 or https://www.mspca.org/donate-now/. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Dartmouth, 230 Russells Mills Road, South Dartmouth, MA 02748. To leave a note of condolence: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maryann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
Download Now