MaryAnn (Medeiros) Santos, 82, of Westport passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of Ronald J. Santos to whom she would have been married for 61 years this May 31st. Mrs. Santos was born in Fall River a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Silvia) Medeiros and had lived most of her life in Westport. MaryAnn was employed as a Manager at the former Ann & Hope. She was Past President of the American Legion Morrison Post Westport Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed ceramics, reading, gardening, cooking, and doing all kinds of crafts. Along with her husband, survivors include her brother: Joseph Medei- ros of Swansea; her sister: Teresa Donnelly of Fall River; several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late MaryAnn Pumpkin Santos. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Friday at 8:30 A.M. from the SOUTH COAST FUNERAL HOME, 1555 Pleasant followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M. at Our Lady of Grace Church, 569 Sanford Road, Westport. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-8 P.M. www.southcoastfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Herald News on May 21, 2019