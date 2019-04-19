|
|
Mrs. Maryjane Pacheco (Fillion) joined her beloved husband John Pacheco on April 9, 2019 in heaven. Maryjane passed away after a long illness in Lansing, Michigan at the age of 70. Maryjane is survived by son Mark (Erin) of MI, Jason (Michelle) of California, James and Rick Pimental (Lynn) of Somerset, MA as well as grandchildren Adrianna of CA, Ariel and Matthew Pimental of MI, Kelcie Pimental (Michael) of Somerset and great grandsons Maddox and Giovanni. She will be missed by surviving siblings James Fillion (Christine) of Fall River, Pam Wolford (Robert Sr.) of PA and Cynthia Fillion of Fall River, along with many nieces and nephews and will join her siblings Gary and Thomas Fillion, Christine Neto and Donna Riley and parents James and Mary Fillion. There will be a private memorial and she will be missed by all.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 19, 2019