Maureen A. Cadieux, 61, wife of Paul T. Cadieux, passed away at home on Fri 8/23. Born in Worcester, daughter of Robert Kelliher of Swansea and the late Jane (Brosnahan) Kelliher, she grew up in Swansea and resided in Somerset for the past 6 years. A graduate of B.C.C., she had worked for many years as a dental hygienist and surgical assistant. Maureen enjoyed spending time with her loving husband, children and grandchildren, as family was everything to her. Besides her husband, and father, she is survived by: 5 children, Jared Pineau (wife Kim) of Somerset, Joseph Pineau (wife Leah) of Swansea, Jedidiah Pineau (wife Jenna) of Seekonk, and twins Jeremy Pineau of Independence MO & Andrea Correia (husband Pete) of Fall River; two siblings, Patty McCarthy of Satellite Beach FL & Sharon Berthiaume of Swansea; 5 grandchildren, Dylan, Ashlyn, Cameron, Kylie, and Cullen; many nieces & nephews. Also sister of the late Robert and Thomas Kelliher. Calling hours to be held at the Silva-Faria SOMERSET Funeral Home, 84 County St. (Rte 138), Somerset on Tuesday (9/3) 4-7 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday (9/4) in St. Thomas More Church, Luther Ave., at 10:30 AM. All are invited directly to church. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Steppingstone, 522 North Main St, Fall River, MA 02720; 508-674-2788 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 1, 2019