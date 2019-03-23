|
|
Maureen A. Carroll, age 82, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at The Jewish Home. She was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Thomas E. and Blanche E. (Desrosiers) Carroll. Maureen s funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 time to be announced from the Boule Funeral Home, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St. Fall River. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. For complete obit please visit www.boulefuneralhome. com. Online guestbook available.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 23, 2019