Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maureen Bedard Obituary
Maureen (Dickinson) Bedard, 82, of Tiverton, RI wife of the late Paul A. Bedard, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. A former Office Manager of R.E. Smith Printing, she was an avid sports fan, loved animals, especially hummingbirds and watching Jeopardy. She was the daughter of the late George and Jeannette (Carrier) Dickinson. She was the mother of Brenda B. Cardullo (husband Thomas) and Brian P. Bedard (companion Cyndi); the grandmother of Elaina Cardullo, Brianna Longo (husband Jonathan) and Keith Bedard; sister of George H. Dickinson (wife Carol) and Joan Dickinson (husband late William); former mother-in-law of Stephanie Dolph (husband Brian) and also leaves nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept- ember 11, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Potter League for Animals or Forever Paws Animal Shelter. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 10, 2019
