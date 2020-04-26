|
Maureen Elizabeth (Griffin) Przystac, age 87, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Matthew A. Przystac, they had celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on October 12, 2012. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John Griffin and Mary (Walsh) Griffin, she spent her youth in Fall River Sacred Heart Parish and graduated from Academy of the Sacred Heart in 1950. She retired from Verizon (formerly Nynex) in 1991 after 24 years of services. She was a resident of Somerset and had been a communicant of St. Thomas More Parish since 1959. She was a Member of Association of Bell Telephone Retirees Inc. and Telephone Company Retirees. A former volunteer secretary at Somerset TRIAD, she was an active volunteer at the Somerset Village Seniors Club for many years and also ran the Somerset Pitch League. Survivors include: three sons, Stephen Przystac and his wife Martha of Nashua, NH, Michael Przystac of Arlington, MA and Thomas Przystac and his wife Lynn of Somerset, MA; four grandchildren, Daniel, Katharine, Carly and Hannah and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John T. Griffin and Catherine Souza Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private for the immediate family. A Memorial Mass will be held and announced at a later date. Maureens arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, Somerset. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to: Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. For online condolences: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 26, 2020