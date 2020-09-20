1/
Maureen E. Przystac
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Elizabeth (Griffin) Przystac, age 87, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Matthew A. Przystac, they had celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on October 12, 2012. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John Griffin and Mary (Walsh) Griffin, she spent her youth in Fall River Sacred Heart Parish and graduated from Academy of the Sacred Heart in 1950. She retired from Verizon (formerly Nynex) in 1991 after 24 years of services. She was a resident of Somerset and had been a communicant of St. Thomas More Parish since 1959. She was a Member of Association of Bell Telephone Retirees Inc. and Telephone Company Retirees. A former volunteer secretary at Somerset TRIAD, she was an active volunteer at the Somerset Village Seniors Club for many years and also ran the Somerset Pitch League. Survivors include: three sons, Stephen Przystac and his wife Martha of Nashua, NH, Michael Przystac of Arlington, MA and Thomas Przystac and his wife Lynn of Somerset, MA; four grandchildren, Daniel, Katharine, Carly and Hannah and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John T. Griffin and Catherine Souza Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private for the immediate family. A memorial Mass will be held on Thursday September 24 at 11 am. at St Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Ave, Somerset Ma. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to: Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinsons, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, Md 21741-5014. For Online condolences: www.waring-sullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St Thomas More Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan
866 County Street
Somerset, MA 02726
5086751495
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Rose E. Sullivan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved