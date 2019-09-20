|
Maurice A. Lincourt, age 96, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida formerly of Somerset, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Veterans Administration Hospital in Florida. He was the husband of the late Florence (Vaillancourt) Lincourt. Maurice was born in Fall River, son of the late Jeremie and Helen (Messier) Lincourt. He served the US Marine Corps and fought for our country in WWII. He was the owner of the Lincourt & Pappas Insurance Agency. He was a member of the New Bedford, Fall River, Metacomet, Ballen Isle Country Clubs. He also was a member of Quequechan club, and the Knights of Columbus. Maurice is survived by a son, Chris M. Lincourt of Somerset. He was the brother of the late Beatrice Ainsworth, Vivian Lachance and Yolande Verville Goyette and grandfather of Samantha and several nieces and nephews. Maurices funeral will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Louis Defrance Parish 56 Buffington St. Swansea, MA. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 20, 2019