Maurice F. Vannier
Maurice F. Vannier, 'Moe', age 92, of Somerset, passed away, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Lorraine S. (LaHaie) Vannier. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Stephen and Laura (Lavoie) Vannier and step-son of the late Albert Trepanier, he had been a lifelong area resident. A Veteran of the United States Army, he served during the Korean War as Corporal. He worked as a Production Coordinator at Teknor-Apex in Attleboro for 25 years before his retirement in 1988. He was a communicant of the former St. Michaels Church in Swansea, where he was a Eucharistic Minister and volunteered at Bingo. He also volunteered at Charlton Memorial Hospital for many years and has the most recorded volunteer hours. His favorite times spent were with his family. He is survived by two sons, David Vannier and his wife Cindy of Tiverton, Derek Vannier and his wife Andrea of Marstons Mills; three daughters, Diane Lacourse and her husband Larry of New Bedford, Donna Dollar of KY, Deena Bellavance and her husband Neil of Rehoboth; one sister Beatrice Renneker and her husband Mark of OH; one step-brother Richard Trepanier of RI, twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren with two on the way and many nieces and nephews. His visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Relatives and friends invited. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral service and burial will be private. Contributions in his honor may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. To send or tribute or for directions: www.waring- sullivan.com

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
5086761933
