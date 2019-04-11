|
Maurice Jusseaume, 87, of Fall River passed away April 9, 2019 at the Sarah S. Brayton Nursing Care Center. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Ovila and Albertha (Levesque) Jusseaume and had lived his file in the Fall River/Westport area. Mr. Jusseaume was a dedicated member of the former Notre Dame de Lourdes Church (and the former St. Bernadette Parish) where he was active in their Choir. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict and had worked for the former John E. Cox Co. of Fall River, the former Tech Engineering of Brockton and the former Director Shipyard of Newport, RI. Survivors include his son: David Jusseaume and his wife Helen of Queensland, Australia; his daughter: Michelle Whitman and her husband Ken of Riverside, RI; his grandchildren: Erin Jusseaume of Paris, TX and Ethan Whitman of Riverside, RI; his sister: Gertrude Gendreau of Westport; several nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Suzanne Jusseaume and former husband of the late Claire (Vezina) Jusseaume. Funeral Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9 AM at St. Bernards Church, 30 South Main St. Assonet, MA 02702. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Friday from 5-8 PM at South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. www.SouthCoastFuneral Home.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 11, 2019