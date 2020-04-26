|
|
Maxine E. (Bradbury) Cadrin, 70, of Somerset, wife of Paul A. Cadrin, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was employed by the former B.M.C. Durfee Trust Bank and then later by Fall River Municipal Credit Union. She was the daughter of the late George and Dolores (Motta) Rapoza. Besides Paul her husband of 42 years, she leaves a son, Adam A. Cadrin (wife the late Holly Cadrin) a granddaughter, Sophia Cadrin. Additional survivors include her cousin Sandra & James Fitzsimmons, her godchild Brooke Welsch, her sister in- law Jeanne and Al Morrissette and their children Dr. Kimberly Solari (husband Dr. Patrick Solari), and Brock Morrissette (wife Marta Morrissette), along with grand nieces and grand nephews. Maxine enjoyed spending quality time with her family & close friends while being an avid New England sports fan. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home, Fall River. Online Condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 26, 2020