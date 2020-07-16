1/
May Phenix
May (Dymoke) Phenix, 85, departed this world on July 14, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was born in Warrenton, VA, the daughter of the late Frances (Fletcher) and Edward Mansell Dymoke. Later, she moved to Texas where she met her husband, Donald P. Phenix, who was stationed with the Army at Mineral Wells,TX. They were married December 16, 1958. She enjoyed traveling with him on his assignments to France (3.5 yrs), Germany (3.5 yrs), Mass, Texas, Colorado, California and Alaska. She also spent a year in Hawaii while he served in Vietnam. She and her husband resided in Swansea the past 42 years. Private arrangements are entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Notre Dame Cemetery. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 16, 2020.
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
