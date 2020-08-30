Melinda M. Santos, age 57, passed away on August 23, 2020. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Britland and Margaret (Panchley) Britland. She was retired from the USPS, where everyone knew her as "Mindy." She loved to create art and was a caregiver to her friends and their animals, which she cared so deeply about. In addition to her mother, Mindy is survived by her son Nicholas Santos and his wife Vanessa of Swansea, and her daughter Lindsay Santos and her companion Hugh Kenworthy IV of Fall River, two siblings; Kimberly Misturado and Barry Britland of Fall River, grandchildren; Olivia and Violet Santos and Hugh Kenworthy V, nephews; Brendan, Blake, and Brett Misturado (wife Anna) and great niece Maggie. She was also the former spouse of David Santos. Following cremation, visitation will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main Street, Fall River on Wednesday, September 2nd from 4-7 P.M. We ask for your patience, as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Forever Paws Animal Shelter, 300 Lynwood St, Fall River, MA. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
.