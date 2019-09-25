Home

Services
Rock Funeral Home
1285 Ashley Blvd
New Bedford, MA 02745
(508) 995-5772
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rock Funeral Home
1285 Ashley Blvd
New Bedford, MA 02745
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
LifeHouse Church
17 Jericho Rd
Middleboro, RI
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Chapel by the Sea
29 Elgin St.
Warwick, RI
View Map
Melinda Perry


1969 - 2019
Melinda Perry Obituary
Melinda (Smith) Perry, 50, of W. Warwick passed away unexpectedly Monday, September 16,2019 at her residence. Born in Plainview, TX a daughter of JP Smith of Salisbury, NC and the late Roylene (Dunavant) Smith she had been living in Rhode Island for several years. Melinda worked in various restaurants, she was also a Certified Medical Coder and an office manager. In addition to her father, she is survived by a brother, Carlton Smith of Salisbury, NC. Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial visitation Friday, September 27, 2019, 6-8 p.m. in the ROCK FUNERAL HOME, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford, MA 02745. Two memorial services will be held, first Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. in LifeHouse Church, 17 Jericho Rd., Middleboro and second Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. in Chapel by the Sea, 29 Elgin St., Warwick, RI. For online tribute/directions www.rock-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 25, 2019
