Melvin Cohen, 87, of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of the late Sally (Hochheiser) Cohen. Melvin was born in Brooklyn, the son of the late Harry and Molly Cohen. He was educated in New York and then owned and operated several clothing manufacturing businesses in Fall River. Mr. Cohen was a member of Temple Beth El. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Survivors are two daughters: Linda B. Lorti and her husband Alan of Glendale Arizona; Gayle A. DeCosta and her husband Gary of Somerset; two sons: Wayne H. Cohen of Somerset and Larry A. Cohen and his wife Beverly of Somerset; fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Pearl Katz. His Funeral Service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12 noon in Temple Beth El, 385 High Street, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Temple Beth El Cemetery Fall River. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, Temple or cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to the Massachusetts/ New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Shiva will be private at the request of the family. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 9, 2019