Merrill E. Perry, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Fall River to the late Alfred Perry and Joan (Orzechowski) Perry Merrill served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps serving two tours in Vietnam. After the service, he went on to work for the Fall River Gas Company as a pipe fitter for 41 years until his retirement. In his younger years, he enjoyed running, biking, and skiing. He also enjoyed cooking for his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Merrill was a very dependable man with a great sense of humor and dry wit. He is survived by his children, Damien Perry (Izabela) of CA, Rachel Perry (Mike Teixeira) of NH; sisters, Andrea Plaziak of RI, Joanna Perry, of Swansea and his grandchildren, Joy and JP Perry. Private arrangements have been organized by the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals in Somerset. Donations in his memory may be made to PTSD of America or to a local veteran organization of your choice. To leave a message for the family, visit www.hathawayfunerals.com
.