Merrill E. Perry
Merrill E. Perry, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Fall River to the late Alfred Perry and Joan (Orzechowski) Perry Merrill served his country honorably in the US Marine Corps serving two tours in Vietnam. After the service, he went on to work for the Fall River Gas Company as a pipe fitter for 41 years until his retirement. In his younger years, he enjoyed running, biking, and skiing. He also enjoyed cooking for his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Merrill was a very dependable man with a great sense of humor and dry wit. He is survived by his children, Damien Perry (Izabela) of CA, Rachel Perry (Mike Teixeira) of NH; sisters, Andrea Plaziak of RI, Joanna Perry, of Swansea and his grandchildren, Joy and JP Perry. Private arrangements have been organized by the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals in Somerset. Donations in his memory may be made to PTSD of America or to a local veteran organization of your choice. To leave a message for the family, visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Memories & Condolences
September 19, 2020
It was an honor to work with Mel at the gas company. A hard worker, quiet with a warm smile and a quick wit. He will be missed.
Andy Senechal
Coworker
September 19, 2020
Always enjoyed a conversation with Mel at work. He was a great co-worker and will be missed. My condolences to the family.
EDWARD STEFANIK
Coworker
September 19, 2020
Mel was one of THE nicest and respectable people I had the utmost pleasure to work with. He was o e of the GOOD ones....I will miss him terribly.
David Salvo
Coworker
