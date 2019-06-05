|
|
Merrill R. Harvey, age 55 of Somerset, died at home unexpectedly on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born in Fall River the son of Beverly (Medeiros) Harvey and the late Ronald R. Harvey. Merrill was a graduate of Somerset High School, class of 1982. While at Somerset High School Merrill was an accomplished athlete playing both football and baseball where he is a member of the Somerset High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended Southeastern Massachusetts University and Bristol Community College where he received a degree in engineering and graduated with highest academic honors. In addition, Merrill received numerous certificates of accomplishment in surveying and GIS mapping while continuing his studies in electrical engineering at numerous colleges and universities always striving to be the best. Merrill was employed with National Grid, U.S.A. for many years as a Design Engineer and was a Licensed Real Estate Appraiser. He was a loyal fan of all New England sports most notably the New England Patriots and Boston Bruins. Merrill was a lover of all animals and was especially fond of his beloved dog Honey. Surviving, he leaves three children, Paige Harvey and her partner Gregory St. Laurent of Somerset, Shea Harvey and Seth Spacco all of Somerset, MA. In addition to his children he leaves his brother Mark D. Harvey and his wife Faith of Fall River and his former companion Lisa Geary Spacco. Mel was loved by all and will be sadly missed by anyone who was fortunate enough to know him. A celebration of his life and Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00AM in St. Louis de France Church, 56 Buffington St., Swansea. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to the : . Burial private. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on June 5, 2019