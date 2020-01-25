|
Michael Chellel, age 64, passed away on January 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of the late John and Hazel (Rodrigues) Chellel. He was an Antique Dealer and Interior Designer, who loved antiquing and being with his family and friends. He is survived by his siblings: John Chellel III of Dighton, Helen Saunders (husband Douglas) of Somerset, Liz Chellel and Deb Wagner of Dighton, niece Beth Miranda (fianc Jason Benevides) of Somerset. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River, MA on Monday, January 27th here at 10 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Church, 996 Brayton Ave. Somerset, MA at 11 A.M. Entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours on Sunday, January 26th from 5-7 P.M. Contributions may be made in his honor to the 30 Speen St. Framingham MA 01701. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 25, 2020