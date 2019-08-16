|
|
Michael Donald, age 75, of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Kimwell Nursing and Rehabilitation, Fall River. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Julienne Julie (Babin) Donald and one son, Andrew Donald, one brother, four sisters, one sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 530 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. His Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Contributions in Michaels memory may be made to, New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. For a full obituary, tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 16, 2019