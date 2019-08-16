The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
(508) 676-1933
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Donald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Donald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Donald Obituary
Michael Donald, age 75, of Somerset, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Kimwell Nursing and Rehabilitation, Fall River. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Julienne Julie (Babin) Donald and one son, Andrew Donald, one brother, four sisters, one sister-in-law and many nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM from Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 530 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. His Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Contributions in Michaels memory may be made to, New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. For a full obituary, tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Download Now