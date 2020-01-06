Home

Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Michael F. Cateon, 65, of Westport, husband of Donna M. (Valero) Cateon, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He was employed by Westport Public School Dept. Prior to that, he was employed by Quaker Fabric for 31 years. His hobbies included fishing, antiquing with his wife and collecting antique trains. Besides his wife of 49 years, he leaves two children, Tara M. Green and Michael J. Cateon; two granddaughters, Krissa Green and Miranda VanBuskirk (husband Joshua); four siblings, Beverly Graves, Bob Cateon, Pat Sulyma and Sue Bolduc, and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Joseph and Mildred (Gibbons) Cateon and the brother of the late Fred and John Cateon. A visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St. Fall River from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a funeral service at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 3 Speen St., Ste. 250 Framingham, MA 01701. We would like to thank the staff at St. Anne's Hospital for their excellent care. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 6, 2020
