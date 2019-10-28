Home

Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Michael F. Rusin III

Michael F. Rusin III Obituary
Michael F. Rusin III, 79, of Melbourne, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was the son of the late Michael F. Rusin Jr. and the late Elizabeth (Pettey) Rusin. Mr. Rusin was born in Fall River where he resided for most of his life before to moving to Florida. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner/operator and machinist at the former M & L Hydraulics, Westport. He was an avid NASCAR fan and he enjoyed camping, fishing and kayaking. Survivors include his 2 sons: Michael F. Rusin IV of E. Freetown and Kevin Rusin of Malden, MA; his daughter: Patricia L. Boswell of Melbourne, FL; a brother: Ronald S. Rusin of Westport; 2 sisters: Ann C. Costa of FL and Beverly M. Fink of Fall River; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Paul Rusin. Graveside service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Friday, November 8, 2019 at Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport at 11 a.m. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, MA 02721. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 28, 2019
