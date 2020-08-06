Michael J. Concepcion, age 40, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday July 22, 2020. He was the son of Miguel D. Concepcion and Karen (Thibodeau) Robertson. Michael loved being in nature, exploring new places and searching for something new. He is survived by his step mom: Karen Concepcion, step dad Jamie Robertson, grandmothers: Lucille Thibodeau, and Patricia Teniente, step siblings: Adam, and Matthew Talbot, Ashley, Kendyl, Holly and Christina Concepcion, uncles: Steven & Mark Thibodeau, Nick, Lenny & Roger Concepcion aunts: Brenda Medeiros, Lolly Macomber, Theresa Teillo, Michelle Ruiz niece: Hailey Bouchard and several cousins. He was also the brother of the late Crystal Ringuette and the grandson of the late Roland Thibodeau and Roger Teniente. A graveside service will take place on Saturday August 8th at 10 AM at Nathan Slade Cemetery in Somerset. His funeral arrangements are in the care of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 1521 North Main St. Fall River MA 02720. www.rogersfuneral.com