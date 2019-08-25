Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St Alexanders Church
Morrisonville, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
St Alexanders Church
Morrisonville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Donovan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Donovan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Donovan Obituary
Michael Joseph Donovan pas- sed away peacefully August 21,2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He is survived by Anneliese, his wife of 47 years, his son Daniel and grandson Nathaniel. He was born in Fall River, MA on April 20,1945 the son of Arthur and Margaret Donovan. His brothers and sisters included: Arthur, Jimmy, Marybeth, Kathleen, Janice ,Gerald, Neil, Carolyn. Michael graduated from Durfee High School in 1963 and joined the USAF. He served 21 years, 6 months, and 1 day as an air traffic controller and retired in 1985, as a ATC Superintendent. While serving in Germany he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, for his superior service. Also while in Germany, he was an active member of the American Legion serving in several posts. He was initiated into the 40/8, the elite of the American Legion. After retirement Mike was an active member of AA, Legion of Mary, and the Knights of Columbus. He also was a Private Investigator and Corrections Officer. Mike had a full and satisfying LIFE! To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneral homeinc.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.