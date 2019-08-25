|
Michael Joseph Donovan pas- sed away peacefully August 21,2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. He is survived by Anneliese, his wife of 47 years, his son Daniel and grandson Nathaniel. He was born in Fall River, MA on April 20,1945 the son of Arthur and Margaret Donovan. His brothers and sisters included: Arthur, Jimmy, Marybeth, Kathleen, Janice ,Gerald, Neil, Carolyn. Michael graduated from Durfee High School in 1963 and joined the USAF. He served 21 years, 6 months, and 1 day as an air traffic controller and retired in 1985, as a ATC Superintendent. While serving in Germany he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, for his superior service. Also while in Germany, he was an active member of the American Legion serving in several posts. He was initiated into the 40/8, the elite of the American Legion. After retirement Mike was an active member of AA, Legion of Mary, and the Knights of Columbus. He also was a Private Investigator and Corrections Officer. Mike had a full and satisfying LIFE! To light a memorial candle or leave an online condolence please visit www.healdfuneral homeinc.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 25, 2019