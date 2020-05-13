|
Michael J. Kertyzak Jr., Beloved father passed away peacefully at age 69 on May 5th at Mass General Hospital. He was born in Brookyln, New York, to Michael J Kertyzak Sr. and Lorraine Kertyzak on December 29th, 1950. Michael graduated Summa Cum Laude from the NY Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Physics, later continuing his graduate studies at Harvard University and MIT. Over the decades, his love for science was applied as an Electrical Systems Engineer, High School Physics Teacher and Research Scientist at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. At Woods Hole, he helped design and build, "Alvin", the worlds first deep submersible, which was later used to explore the Titanic in 1986. As a Systems Engineer, he helped secure our national security while developing our Nations Radar Air Defense Systems in both Iceland and West Germany. As a Physics Teacher, he inspired countless young minds through his unique model rocketry projects which received regional acclaim. Throughout these years, Mike was a world traveler and an adventurer in spirit, most comfortable in nature or around the ocean. He sailed the Atlantis II in pursuit of Oceanic Science, crossed the Arctic Circle, sun-tanned on Glaciers in Iceland, swam with whales in New England, and ate schnitzel in Germany. His love for the sea was only surpassed by his love for his children. An involved Dad, he fostered his children & interests in science and nature through countless snorkeling, scuba diving, boating, and camping vacations. He is survived by his loving children Michael James III and wife Terry; Christopher and wife Jennifer, and daughter Crystal. Furthermore, by his siblings Alan, Raina, Bernadette, Ronald, Greg. Deceased siblings Grace and Gary. His four grandchildren Ava, Michael, Caleb and Alex and the countless nieces and nephews he loved. Mike lives on in the spiritual teachings he passed to his family, often through quoted scripture to support the morals of his lessons. In these, he emphasized the importance of spirituality and religion, forgiveness, empathy, love and kindness. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, but will be honored by everyone who pauses to admire the natural world, those who take care of it, and especially those who look to care for each other. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in a post-Covid time, where in accordance with his wishes, his ashes will be returned to the sea so he can unite with his most beloved part of nature. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Michaels memory to the Massachusetts General Hospital COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund at: https://because.massgeneral.org/campaign/mass-general-emergency-response-fund/c276647. Arrangements under the care of McGaffigan Family Funeral Home - Pepperell, MA. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online guestbook and memorial page.
Published in The Herald News on May 13, 2020