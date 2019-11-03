|
Michael J. Neves of Belmont, MA formerly of Fall River age 68, entered into eternal life on October 29, 2019 Beloved son of the late Edmund and Dorothy Neves. Beloved brother of Carol Neves of Dripping Springs, Texas, Anthony Neves of Hanover, Edmund Neves JR. of Beverly, Bernard Neves and his wife Sara Steele of Little Compton, R.I. and Timothy Neves and his wife Tina Johnson of Auburndale. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home, Weymouth For messages, see clancylucid.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 3, 2019