Michael J. Thompson, 56, died 5/17/2019. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Francis Thompson, and Robert and Mary (Novo) Marshall . He was a laborer all of his life. Besides his good friend Nikki Nunes he leaves: 1 son Michael C. Thompson; 2 brothers, Robert Marshall (fianc-Karen Sabstiao) and John R. Marshall; his dear aunt Alice Canito (husband-Bob) and several other aunts and uncles. Visitation Wed 6-8 in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St. Burial private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Boys and Girls Club, 803 Bedford St. Fall River, MA 02723 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on May 22, 2019