Michael J. Walker, 76, passed away October 23, 2019 at home. He was the son of the late James and Mary (Cullen) Walker; beloved husband of Paula M. (Bresette) Walker for 52 years; devoted father of Russell J. Walker and his wife Mary Ann; cherished grandfather of Karissa, Justin, and William Walker; brother of the late Joan Melvin and Joseph Walker; uncle of Jo-Ann Silvia, Jodi Sullivan, Jeffrey Walker, Jean Claire DeSouza, Julie Ann ODonnell, Frances Silva, Teresa and James Melvin. Michael was a graduate of Durfee High School in Fall River and a 1976 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Johnson & Wales College, before it became a University. He had served as an altar boy until the age of 17, and later served in Germany with the U.S. Army as a Spec 5 Sergeant. He specialized in analytical equipment operations and afterwards went on to work as a Senior Systems Analyst for Royal Electric for 25 years. Michael also served as a Boy Scout troop leader, which he enjoyed immensely, but his greatest joy was his grandchildren and attending their functions such as dance, lacrosse and football games. Visitation and funeral services will be held Monday, 8:30- 9:45 a.m. from the Pontarelli-Marino Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Edward Church, 997 Branch Avenue, Providence. Graveside burial with military honors will follow in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at . www.pontarellimarino funerals.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 26, 2019