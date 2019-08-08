|
Michael FLA Larrivee, 60, passed away on July 27, 2019 at home. Born in Fall River, a son of Joan (Arruda) and the late Albert Larrivee, Jr. He had worked at Stop and Shop all of his life. Michael was a sports fan and was a fan of the New York Mets, New England Patriots and the Oklahoma Sooners. Michael loved all kinds of animals, especially cats and dogs. In addition to his mother, he is survived by: 2 sisters, Brenda Larrivee of Fall River, and Jennifer Larrivee of Qunicy; a sister in law Rose Larrivee of Westport; a niece, Kate and 2 nephews, Drew and Michael. He was the brother of the late Eric Larrivee. A Memorial Mass will be held in St. John the Baptist Church, Westport on Saturday at 9AM. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Faxon Animal Hopsital, 474 Durfee St., Fall River, MA 02720. Arrangements are in the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 8, 2019