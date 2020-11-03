Michael Paul Ferry Jr., 32, of Westport, passed away on October 29, 2020. Michael was the eldest son of Michael Paul Ferry and Deborah A. (Martin) Ferry, both of Westport. Michael was born and raised on his family farm in Westport, where he enjoyed the field work. He attended Bishop Connolly High School, graduating in 2006; Michael was an incredible football player during his time at Bishop Connolly, he played middle line backer and full back. Michael was passionate about learning, whether it was hands on or through reading; he was an avid reader with one of his favorite books being "The Great Gatsby." He had a deep love for many things in his life, especially his family, animals, music, comics, football and tractor pulling; he won several pulls at numerous fairs with his John Deere 4020, earning the CT Tractor Pullers Association 2019 trophy. Michael was loved by many, you were easily drawn to him by his charm and clever sense of humor; he will be deeply missed. Michael was the grandson of the late David and Ellen Martin of Westport and Manuel and Mary Ferry of Westport. Michael is survived by his parents; his brother, Andrew John Ferry, and his wife Shauna Ferry of Westport; his niece, Maia Ferry and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Private arrangements will be held under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potter funeralservice.com
