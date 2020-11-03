1/1
Michael P. Ferry Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Paul Ferry Jr., 32, of Westport, passed away on October 29, 2020. Michael was the eldest son of Michael Paul Ferry and Deborah A. (Martin) Ferry, both of Westport. Michael was born and raised on his family farm in Westport, where he enjoyed the field work. He attended Bishop Connolly High School, graduating in 2006; Michael was an incredible football player during his time at Bishop Connolly, he played middle line backer and full back. Michael was passionate about learning, whether it was hands on or through reading; he was an avid reader with one of his favorite books being "The Great Gatsby." He had a deep love for many things in his life, especially his family, animals, music, comics, football and tractor pulling; he won several pulls at numerous fairs with his John Deere 4020, earning the CT Tractor Pullers Association 2019 trophy. Michael was loved by many, you were easily drawn to him by his charm and clever sense of humor; he will be deeply missed. Michael was the grandson of the late David and Ellen Martin of Westport and Manuel and Mary Ferry of Westport. Michael is survived by his parents; his brother, Andrew John Ferry, and his wife Shauna Ferry of Westport; his niece, Maia Ferry and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Private arrangements will be held under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potter funeralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Potter Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved