Michael P. Scanlon, 65, of Fall River, husband of Janet (Forcier) Scanlon, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. An electrician, he worked alongside his two sons. He loved spending time with his two dogs, Scrappy and Baby. He also liked to spend time in his yard gardening and going to see the Forever Young Tribute Band with his friends. Besides his wife of 44 years, he leaves two sons, Keith and Brian Scanlon; two grandchildren, Hailey and Tristan; three siblings, James Scanlon, Russell Scanlon (and his wife Elaine) and Patricia Gagnon (and her husband Ronald); nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late James and Rose (Fournier) Scanlon and the brother of the late Joan Imbeau Oliveira. Private arrangements are entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.