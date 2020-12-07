Michael W. Finglas, Sr., age 67, of Swansea, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Anne's Hospital in Fall River. He was the beloved husband of June (Knuuttila) Finglas with whom he had just celebrated their first year of marriage. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late James P. Finglas, Sr. and Norma C. (Gifford) Finglas. Michael graduated from Rogers Williams University in 1975 having obtained his bachelor of science degree in Business Administration and then went on to obtain his MBA from UMASS Dartmouth. He worked as the Swansea Town Administrator for many years before becoming the Town Administrator in Hanson where he worked until his retirement. Michael's favorite pastime was staying home and enjoying time with his family as well as going out to dinner. He was a former member of the American Legion. Besides his wife, Michael is survived by two sons, Michael W. Finglas, Jr. and his wife Nicole of Westport and Sean Finglas of Fall River; two grandchildren, Kyleigh and Luke Finglas; as well as several nieces. He was predeceased by his brother, James P. Finglas, Jr. His visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. in Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. His Funeral Service and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michaels honor may be made to, Bishop Stang High School, 500 Slocum Rd., N. Dartmouth, MA 02747. For tributes and directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com