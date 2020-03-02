|
|
Michael William Kulak, age 52, formerly of Tiverton, died unexpectedly on February 15, 2020.. He is survived by his twin daughters, Jennifer and Alicia Kulak. Born on January 17, 1968 to Dorothy Pearl Francis and the late Walter Stanley Kulak Jr., he was the second oldest of six children. His siblings include Walter Stanley Kulak III, wife Laura, the late Jeffrey James Kulak, Amy Johnson, husband Kevin, Maryellen Worrell, husband Paul, and Alane Del Deo, husband Josh. Nieces and nephews include Jessica Rogers, Nathan Worrell, Christopher Rogers, Audrey Worrell, Brittany Anderson, Jayden Kulak, Luke Del Deo, Joshua Kulak, Jenna Del Deo, Shane Kulak, and Eden Del Deo; two great-nephews, Raiden and Syras. Mike loved to play golf, billiards, darts, and horseshoes. He loved listening to classic rock, blues, country music, and Johnny Cash. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his daughters. Mike grew up learning carpentry along-side his dad. He worked as an orthotics and prosthetics specialist. He also drove long haul cross country for Prime. He drove for the post office in R.I. and became a supervisor in the CT. post office. Mike had a charming personality and made everyone laugh. He was faithful to his friends and family. His laugh will be missed by all. A wake will be held on Sunday, March 8, at Auclair Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at 690 So. Main St., Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jennifer and Alicia, c/o Auclair's Funeral Home. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 2, 2020