Michaelene Banville of Somerset, Massachusetts passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 20th, 2020. She was seventy-two years old. Michaelene was a proud mother and caregiver, who committed her life to her family and her work. A Registered Nurse for fifty years, she cared for countless patients in Fall Rivers hospitals, students at the Somerset Middle/High School, and even park-goers at Disney World. Much of her work locally was with children who she helped via Fall Rivers Early Intervention and the Healthy Families program. Always active in life, she spent her free time with family, riding bicycles, enjoying long walks, and soaking in the sun and ocean at the Westport Harbor. She is survived by her husband Ronald Banville, her three children, and eight grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, a memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. For a more comprehensive obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 25, 2020