The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Resources
More Obituaries for Michaelene Banville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michaelene Banville

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michaelene Banville Obituary
Michaelene Banville of Somerset, Massachusetts passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 20th, 2020. She was seventy-two years old. Michaelene was a proud mother and caregiver, who committed her life to her family and her work. A Registered Nurse for fifty years, she cared for countless patients in Fall Rivers hospitals, students at the Somerset Middle/High School, and even park-goers at Disney World. Much of her work locally was with children who she helped via Fall Rivers Early Intervention and the Healthy Families program. Always active in life, she spent her free time with family, riding bicycles, enjoying long walks, and soaking in the sun and ocean at the Westport Harbor. She is survived by her husband Ronald Banville, her three children, and eight grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, a memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. For a more comprehensive obituary and to leave online condolences go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michaelene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
Download Now