Michelle E. (Malenfant) Dionne, age 66, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of Ronald Dionne. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Bertrand and Bernadette (Dube) Malenfant. Michelle was employed as a nurse for St. Annes Hospital for many years. She loved to make people happy, and she was a devoted wife, mother and nurse. Besides her husband of 45 years, she is survived by her loving son, Christopher Dionne of Fall River. She was predeceased by her brother, William Malenfant. Michelles funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM in St. Lawrence Church, New Bedford, MA. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM. Online guestbook available at www. boulefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers and other sympathetic gestures, please donate to Terry's Fighting Flamingos with the Relay For Life at https://mobileacs.org/ zsfs9. This cause meant a lot to Michelle. Thank you!