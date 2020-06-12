I knew Michelle and Ron and met Chris from Endocrinology office at Prima Care and from day one she/they were always so kind and sweet and how I loved seeing Michelle and chatting . The last time I saw her I knew it would be the last time and we cried together , told her I loved her and she me and how sad I was that I would never see her face anymore ...may your beautiful soul Rest In Peace Michelle and Ron and Chris my deepest condolences and prayers and love
Michelle E. (Malenfant) Dionne, age 66, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of Ronald Dionne. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Bertrand and Bernadette (Dube) Malenfant. Michelle was employed as a nurse for St. Annes Hospital for many years. She loved to make people happy, and she was a devoted wife, mother and nurse. Besides her husband of 45 years, she is survived by her loving son, Christopher Dionne of Fall River. She was predeceased by her brother, William Malenfant. Michelles funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 9:00 AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM in St. Lawrence Church, New Bedford, MA. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5:00PM to 9:00PM. Online guestbook available at www. boulefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers and other sympathetic gestures, please donate to Terry's Fighting Flamingos with the Relay For Life at https://mobileacs.org/ zsfs9. This cause meant a lot to Michelle. Thank you!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 12, 2020.