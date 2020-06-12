I knew Michelle and Ron and met Chris from Endocrinology office at Prima Care and from day one she/they were always so kind and sweet and how I loved seeing Michelle and chatting . The last time I saw her I knew it would be the last time and we cried together , told her I loved her and she me and how sad I was that I would never see her face anymore ...may your beautiful soul Rest In Peace Michelle and Ron and Chris my deepest condolences and prayers and love



Lisa Colucciello

Friend