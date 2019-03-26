|
|
Mildred A. (Perry) St.Laurent 90, of Fall River, wife of the late Raymond J. St.Laurent, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1945. She was employed by Rondo Knit Co. She leaves two children, Arline Shepherd (husband Raymond) of Beverly Hills, FL and Steven J. St.Laurent (wife Lynn) of Westport; five grandchildren, Jill, Alison, Renee, Scott and Jon; six great-grandchildren, Leah, Luke, Ethan, Zachery, Christian and Lucas, many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of late Richard J. Perry and Ruth M. Costa and the daughter of the late John C. and Miriam (Pilkington) Perry. Her funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 a.m. from Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St.Fall River, with a Funeral Mass in St.Mary's Cathedral, at 10:00 a.m. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the . 480 Pleasant St. Watertown, MA 02472. The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice for their support and care. Online guest book at AuclairFuneral Home.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 26, 2019