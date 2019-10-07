The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Southworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred B. Southworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred B. Southworth Obituary
Mildred B. (Bowers) Southworth, 85, a former resident at of Portsmouth, Assonet, Westport and Fall River, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Village House Nursing Center, Newport. She was the widow of Russell E. Southworth, Sr. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Thomas L. Bowers and the late Mildred T. (Marsh) Bowers, she attended Fall River schools and then took on the responsibilities of a large family. She helped to found the first Cub Scout troop in Assonet. She was a member of the former Primitive Methodist Church where she was active in the youth group and helping with many church activities, especially the holiday auction. She was a former member of the Lighthouse Keepers and a former member of the Fall River Chapter #191, O.E.S. She loved her arts and crafts, entertaining and caring for her extended family over the years. She also worked at the Crystal Springs School in Assonet for many years. She is survived by a son, Robert A. Southworth of Middletown, RI; five daughters, Marjorie L. Lord of Topsham, VT, Beverly G. Pacheco of Somerset, Gloria J. McPherson of Middletown, Laurie B. Medeiros of Charles- town, NH, and Kathy L. Overlock of Fall River; a brother, Robert C. Bowers of Tiverton, RI; 27 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Russell E. Southworth, Jr. and Jeffrey M. Southworth; a daughter, Cheryl A. Roberts; a brother, John Bowers; and two great grandchildren, Jacob Lord, Jr. and Danielle Owens. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA 02720. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitors welcome at the funeral home beginning at 9AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital at or the Breast Cancer Foundation at www.nationalbreastcancer.org. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now