Mildred B. (Bowers) Southworth, 85, a former resident at of Portsmouth, Assonet, Westport and Fall River, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in the Village House Nursing Center, Newport. She was the widow of Russell E. Southworth, Sr. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Thomas L. Bowers and the late Mildred T. (Marsh) Bowers, she attended Fall River schools and then took on the responsibilities of a large family. She helped to found the first Cub Scout troop in Assonet. She was a member of the former Primitive Methodist Church where she was active in the youth group and helping with many church activities, especially the holiday auction. She was a former member of the Lighthouse Keepers and a former member of the Fall River Chapter #191, O.E.S. She loved her arts and crafts, entertaining and caring for her extended family over the years. She also worked at the Crystal Springs School in Assonet for many years. She is survived by a son, Robert A. Southworth of Middletown, RI; five daughters, Marjorie L. Lord of Topsham, VT, Beverly G. Pacheco of Somerset, Gloria J. McPherson of Middletown, Laurie B. Medeiros of Charles- town, NH, and Kathy L. Overlock of Fall River; a brother, Robert C. Bowers of Tiverton, RI; 27 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Russell E. Southworth, Jr. and Jeffrey M. Southworth; a daughter, Cheryl A. Roberts; a brother, John Bowers; and two great grandchildren, Jacob Lord, Jr. and Danielle Owens. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA 02720. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitors welcome at the funeral home beginning at 9AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital at or the Breast Cancer Foundation at www.nationalbreastcancer.org. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 7, 2019