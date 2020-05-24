|
|
Milton 'Red' Smialek, 100, formerly of Fall River, passed away May 21, 2020 at Autumn Glen Assisted Living in Dartmouth. He was born in Fall River a son of the late Frank and Anna (Keszowsha) Smialek and had lived in Fall River for many years. Milton was an aircraft mechanic with the United States Airforce as a Civil Servant retiring in 1970 after 23 years. Mr. Smialek was in the Civilian Conservation Corps before serving in the U.S. Airforce and the U.S. Airforce Reserves and was a member of the Airforce Sergeants Organization. He enjoyed fishing, sailing and enjoyed working with his hands. Survivors include a brother Alfred Smialek of South Dartmouth, several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Louis, Jacob, Henry, John, Thomas Smialek, Alice Smialek, Helen Smialek and Sarah Lacava, Frances Smialek, Victoria Skrzypiec and Louise Finn. Due to state regulations, services will be private. Arrangements are by the BOYKO MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 709 Broadway Fall River, MA. www.boykomemorial.com
Published in The Herald News on May 24, 2020