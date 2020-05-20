|
|
Miquelina C. Fagundes, 96, of Fall River, passed away on May 16, 2020 in Charlton Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Jose Fagundes. Miquelina was born in Sao Sebastiao, Terceira, Azores, and was a daughter of the late Joao Martins and the late Rita C. Martins. She was a machine operator for many years. A woman of faith, she loved her church, St. Anthony of Padua, crocheting and cooking, and was a second mother to her grandson, Luis. She is survived by: her daughter, Lucia Drumonde and her late husband Sergio; Rita Coelho; grandson, Luis Drumonde all of Fall River, and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Reverend John C. Martins, and Maria Paiva. Due to the COVID pandemic, Miquelinas funeral arrangements, under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Homes, are private. When the current crisis allows, her family is planning to celebrate her life with a Memorial Funeral Mass at St. Anthony of Padua Church. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in- person expressions of kindness and support. Being unable to do so, because of this pandemic, all are urged to express sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!
Published in The Herald News on May 20, 2020