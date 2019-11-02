|
Miquelina Madeline Kelly (Rapoza) Carvalho, 98, of Westport passed away October 31, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was the loving wife of the late Antone J. Carvalho, Jr. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Manuel S. and Delphina (Gaspar) Rapoza, and had lived in Westport since 1966. Mrs. Carvalho was a communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church for the past 53 years. She had worked as a Sewing Machine Operator at the former Kravif Manufacturing for 33 years, retiring in 1983. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union, the Melody Club formerly of Fall River, and the Womens Council of Our Lady of Grace Church. Survivors include her care taker, Germaine Faria; 2 granddaughters; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late David Anthony Carvalho and sister of the late Mary Botelho, Evangelina Arruda, Agnes Moniz, Regina Vieira, Joseph Rapoza, Elsie Luiz, and Noema Amy Branco. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday at 8:30 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Our Lady of Grace Church, Sanford Rd. Westport. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Sunday from 3-6 PM. www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019