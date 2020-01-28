|
Muriel A. (Joyce) Melanson, 90, of Westport, wife of the late Maurice J. Moe Melanson, passed into eternal life on Sunday, January 26, 2020. An Assistant Treasurer with Citizens-Union Savings Bank, she was a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish Senior Citizens Club. She was the mother of Denise L. Martins (husband late Edward) of Westport, Susan A. Beck of Acushnet (husband Michael) and the late Gregory Melanson (wife late Diane); the grandmother of Sarah Martins (Matthew), Rebecca Martins (Westley Gonzalez), Jennifer Sadeck (Jacob), Stephen Beck (Amy) and Matthew Beck (Fahlen); the great-grandmother of Lotus Beck, Jack Sadeck, Remy Saxson and Anna Sadeck, the sister-in-law of Claire Melanson of Fall River; the daughter of the late Andrew T. and Virginia (Marchand) Joyce. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St.George Church, 12 Highland Ave., Westport at 11:00 A.M. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at Auclair Funeralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 28, 2020