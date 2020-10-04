Muriel F. "Tudy" (David) Feldman, 83, of Roslindale, formerly of Somerset, MA and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late David B. Feldman. Tudy was born in Fall River, the daughter of the late William and Shirley (Steinberg) David. She was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School class of 1955. After raising her family, Tudy earned her undergraduate degree from SMU and her Masters degree in Social Work from Boston University in 1987. Tudy was a member of Temple Beth El in Fall River. She enjoyed walking, reading, golf, tennis and spending summers at Bakers Beach. She will be remembered for caring deeply for her family and friends with empathy and wisdom, her memory will be cherished. Survivors are her three daughters: Julie Feldman King and her husband Michael of Saratoga Springs, NY; Jill F. Rosen and her husband Larry of Framingham, MA; Leigh Feldman of Brookline, MA; a son: Andrew D. Feldman and his wife Pilar of Porter Ranch, CA; seven grandchildren: Sydney, Benjamin, Danielle, Jacob, Harris, Keileh and Noah; a sister: Ronni Berman and her husband Stephen of Branford, CT; along with several nieces and nephews. All Services and Memorial Observance will be private at the request of the family. Please visit her tribute page at http://www.hathawayfunerals.com
to sign the register book or leave words of remembrance. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452