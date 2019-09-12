|
Nancy A. Connor (Anger), age 70, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, following a brief illness. She was the adored wife of the late Gerard M. Jerry Connor to whom she was married a beautiful 45 years, and was the loving mother of the late Gerard S. Jerry Connor. Nancy and her husband Jerry were also the owners of two late dogs Sammy and Pumpkin who they cherished dearly and cared for the two dogs for 18+ years. Born in Providence, RI a daughter of the late Irving B. and Dorothy (Burke) Anger, she was a life-long resident of Swansea. A graduate of Joseph Case High School, Class of 1967, she attended Bristol Community College in the early childhood education program, and attended a Licensed Practical Nurse Curriculum at the Diman Regional Vocational Technical School. Over her lifetime, Nancy was a stay at home Mom, later worked full time with developmentally disabled clients, and in later years enjoyed closely working with her daughter at her daughters law office. She was also a parishioner of Saint Dominics Church in Swansea, and attended Mass on Sunday mornings. Nancy shared a strong wonderful marriage with her husband, Jerry. He was her rock. They enjoyed traveling, going on cruises, enjoying dinners out, and spending time with their friends / family. After her Husbands passing in 2014, Nancy developed an even stronger bond with her daughter, Dorothy. Nancy was an extremely outgoing person who conducted herself as a social butterfly and lit up a room with her smile and excellent sense of humor. She loved to go shopping, dine out, and just spend time watching movies and television programs with her daughter, especially when her grand dogs were present-George, Rocco, Tony, and Baby Girl. Nancy was always there for her daughter through good times and illness. During the last few years of her life, Nancy had a best friend Ted who she spoke on the phone with multiple times per day and enjoyed his company immensely. Nancy was a phenomenal mother to Jerry and Dorothy, a nurturing-pet mom to Sammy and Pumpkin, and a supportive loyal friend to many. She was a strong and courageous woman. These traits especially came through when battling her illnesses and supporting/caring for her daughter. Nancy is survived by one daughter, Dorothy K. Connor-Medeiros, Esquire and her husband Tommy of Swansea; one brother, Irving B. Anger, Jr; two grandchildren, Victoria A. Medeiros and Kayla L. Medeiros; great granddaughter, Annabella; two sisters-in-law , Mary Elizabeth Connor Librera and Maureen Ann Connor Rogers (who were like biological sisters to her and cared for Nancy during her last years); two sisters-in-law and best of friends, Kelly Ann Marie Connor and Patricia Ann Connor; and many other extended family including brother in laws, sister in laws and nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the Waring- Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea followed by her Funeral Mass at 9:00 AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 GAR Highway, Swansea. Burial will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. For directions and tributes,www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 12, 2019